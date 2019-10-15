Doctors Group Suspends Work In Northeast Syria

In this photo taken from the Turkish side of the border between Turkey and Syria, in Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, Turkish forces fire rockets towards targets in Ras al-Ayn, Syria, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

In this photo taken from the Turkish side of the border between Turkey and Syria, in Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, Turkish forces fire rockets towards targets in Ras al-Ayn, Syria, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

(AP) – Doctors Without Borders says it has decided to suspend the majority of its activities and evacuate its international staff from northeast Syria because of Turkey’s military operation against Kurdish fighters.

The aid organization said Tuesday that the extremely volatile situation has forced the group to evacuate from projects in areas including Ein Issa, Tal Abyad and al-Hol that includes a camp hosting tens of thousands of women and children related to Islamic State group fighters. It said the “highly unpredictable and fast-changing situation” has made it impossible for the aid organization to negotiate safe access to deliver health care and provide humanitarian assistance to people in distress.

Given the numerous groups fighting on different sides of the conflict, the group said it can no longer guarantee the safety of its Syrian and international staff.