Local physicians are reiterating their requests for folks who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma.

Doctors with DHR Health Institute for Research and Development say plasma from previously infected patients could help other patients recover from the disease. They say plasma has been used to treat more than 60 COVID-19 patients in the Valley.

However, right now doctors are having to depend on national stockpiles because of a lack of donations from local COVID-19 survivors.