Doctors Prepare For Deep Dive Into Las Vegas Shooter’s Brain
(AP) – Scientists are preparing to do a microscopic study of the Las Vegas gunman’s brain, but experts say whatever they may find likely won’t be what led him to kill 58 people.

Las Vegas authorities say Stephen Paddock’s brain is being sent to Stanford University for a months-long examination after a visual inspection during an autopsy found no abnormalities.

Doctors will perform multiple forensic analyses, including an exam of the 64-year-old’s brain tissue to find any possible neurological problems.

If a disease is found, experts say it would be false science to conclude it caused or perhaps even contributed to the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Such studies are not standard practice, but Brian Peterson, president of the National Association of Medical Examiners, said they are common in high-profile cases such as Paddock’s, where so much is riding on the results that all forensic options must be exhausted.

