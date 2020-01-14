LOCAL

New Year’s Day Bullet Removed From Brownsville Child’s Back

By 166 views
0

Doctors say a 2-year-old Brownsville boy will make a full recovery after they removed a bullet that had been lodged in his back since New Year’s Day.

The toddler was on the front porch of his Southmost-area home when he was struck a little after midnight by the bullet from a gun someone had fired to ring in the New Year.

Doctors removed the bullet Monday and handed it over to investigators who will work to determine the type of weapon it came from in hopes it will lead to the person who shot it.

Jurors To Begin Deliberating High-Profile Valley Healthcare Fraud Trial

Previous article

Report: Edinburg City Officials’ Romance Contributed To Police Chief Suspension

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in LOCAL