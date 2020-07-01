Doctors Urge GOP To Halt Texas Convention As Virus Surges

(AP) – Texas’ largest medical organization is urging the Texas GOP to reconsider plans hold its July convention in Houston as coronavirus caseloads continue surging.

Texas GOP leaders have been firm that the three-day convention, which typically draws thousands of attendees, will go forward. They also say face coverings won’t be mandated even as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott urges the public to wear them.

Dr. Diana Fite is president of the Texas Medical Association. She says now is “just not the time to bring thousands of the party faithful from around the state” to an indoor meeting.