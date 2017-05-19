Home TEXAS Doctors Worry As Texas Lawmakers OK Vaccine Restrictions
Doctors Worry As Texas Lawmakers OK Vaccine Restrictions
TEXAS
0

Doctors Worry As Texas Lawmakers OK Vaccine Restrictions

0
0
MEDICAL SYMBOL
now viewing

Doctors Worry As Texas Lawmakers OK Vaccine Restrictions

UNEMPLOYMENT FALLS
now playing

Valley Sees Notable Drop In Unemployment In April

muslim-clock-student
now playing

Judge Rules Against Texas Teen Who Brought Clock To School

PRISON GENERIC
now playing

Man Sentenced In More Than Decade-Old Murder Of Longtime Valley Educator

Julian Assange
now playing

Assange Seeks Contact With US, UK Officials

Richard Rojas
now playing

Prosecutors: Times Square Driver Wanted To Kill

ANTHONY WIENER
now playing

Anthony Weiner Leaves Court After Guilty Plea

SEAN SPICER
now playing

White House To Hold Off On Naming FBI Director

TRUMP
now playing

Trump, Dogged By Questions At Home, Makes First Trip Abroad

UNITED AIRLINES
now playing

United To Refund $200 Overweight Bag Charge To Texas Soldier

SEVERE-WEATHER-GENERIC
now playing

Tornadoes Touch Down In Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas

(AP) – Texas would restrict emergency immunizations given to children removed from troubled homes under legislation that worries doctors and is a victory for vaccination opponents.

The bill passed Friday in the Texas House comes as more families statewide are not vaccinating their children. More than 44,000 parents in Texas filed personal-belief exemptions last school year, a nearly twentyfold jump from 2003.

The new law would ban emergency vaccinations other than tetanus for children taken into state custody. Doctors say there are real implications.

Dr. Anu Partap is director of the Rees-Jones Center for Foster Care Excellence at Children’s Health in Dallas. She says she gave pertussis vaccines to new foster children last year following a North Texas outbreak.  She says the new law wouldn’t let her do the same again.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Moving To Exclude ‘dreamers’ From College Work-Study
  2. Texas Unemployment Rate For April Holds Steady At 5 Percent
  3. Texas House OKs Requiring Seat Belts On New School Buses
  4. Texas State Senator Says He’s Innocent Of Federal Charges
Related Posts
muslim-clock-student

Judge Rules Against Texas Teen Who Brought Clock To School

jsalinas 0
UNITED AIRLINES

United To Refund $200 Overweight Bag Charge To Texas Soldier

jsalinas 0
SEVERE-WEATHER-GENERIC

Tornadoes Touch Down In Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video