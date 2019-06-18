Documents Detail Wider Probe Into Santa Rosa Teacher Student Sex Scandal

Four current and former educators with the Santa Rosa school district are reportedly under a wider investigation in connection with a teacher-student sexual abuse scandal that has resulted in the arrests of two other now-former teachers. That’s according to Texas Education Agency documents obtained by Channel 5 News.

KRGV-TV reports a letter from the school district’s general counsel states that the former principal of Santa Rosa High School had sufficient information regarding possible misconduct to have had a legal duty to report it to law enforcement. Another letter states that a former teacher held a party where students had access to alcohol and marijuana. The documents also show that two other teachers tested positive for drugs and are on administrative leave.

None of the four educators under investigation, however, has been arrested. The two ex-teachers who have been charged are accused of sexually assaulting two 16-year-old female students.