Does US Believe Western Wall Is In Israel?

(AP) – Does the U.S. consider the famed Western Wall to be in Israel?

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is bringing fresh attention to that thorny question with comments she made asserting that the “the Western Wall is part of Israel.”

The longstanding U.S. stance is that the site is “in Jerusalem.” That distinction between Jerusalem and Israel reflects the U.S. position that Jerusalem’s fate is an issue for Israelis and Palestinians to work out through future peace negotiations.

Haley noted in her interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network that she doesn’t know what the Trump administration’s policy is and was describing her beliefs.

The Western Wall is in the Old City, part of east Jerusalem. Israel captured the area in 1967 and annexed it in a move that’s not internationally recognized.