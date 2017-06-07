Home TEXAS Dog Attacking 7-Year-Old Caught On Video
Dog Attacking 7-Year-Old Caught On Video
TEXAS
Dog Attacking 7-Year-Old Caught On Video

(AP) – A 7-year-old boy was bitten by a dog in his Central Texas neighborhood in an attack caught on home security video .

Manor police tell KXAN television station the dog’s owner will be getting city ordinance citations for having an unregistered dog, an unprovoked attack, no proof of rabies vaccination and having an animal at large. That amounts to $400 in fines.

Brison Aldridge had bites on his thighs and back after being bitten Monday. He was taken to a hospital and released.   His mother says it was “terrifying” to hear from a neighbor’s child that her son was being attacked.   Shauna Aldridge says, “I just took off running to go see and the neighbors had already stepped in and helped.”

Police say the dog’s owner agreed to surrender the animal.

