Home NATIONAL Dog Pulls Baby Deer From Water To Save It From Drowning
Dog Pulls Baby Deer From Water To Save It From Drowning
NATIONAL
0

Dog Pulls Baby Deer From Water To Save It From Drowning

0
0
DOG PULLS BABY DEER FROM DROWNING
now viewing

Dog Pulls Baby Deer From Water To Save It From Drowning

lightning
now playing

Lightning Strikes Shocks Three In Sebastian

FIRE INVESTIGATION
now playing

Authorities Release Name Of Man Found Dead After Brownsville House Fire

jail-prison-generic
now playing

Former Prison Guard Soon To Be A Prison Inmate

PROTEST OF JORDANIAN CONVICTION OF US TROOP DEATHS
now playing

Protests Over Conviction Of Jordanian In US Troop Deaths

TRANSGENDER STUDENTS IN SCHOOL
now playing

Advocacy Groups Urge States To Protect Transgender Students

fire investigation
now playing

McAllen Apartment Fire Cause Undetermined

TEXAS
now playing

Texas Legislature Begins Hustling To Revive 'bathroom bill'

SAUDI WOMAN IN MINISKIRT
now playing

Saudi Woman In Miniskirt Video Arrested After Public Outcry

AUSTRALIAN WOMAN SHOT IN MINNESOTTA
now playing

Questions Remain Surrounding Fatal Minnesota Police Shooting

IRAN SANCTIONS
now playing

Lawmakers Urge More Authority For Iran Sanctions

(AP) – A dog that saw a baby deer in danger of drowning in New York jumped in and dragged it to shore.  The daring rescue in Long Island Sound was caught on video by his owner Mark Freeley. He tells WCBS-TV that he was taking the English golden retriever named Storm on a walk Sunday morning when Storm “just plunged into the water and started swimming out to the fawn, grabbed it by the neck, and started swimming to shore.”

Video shows Storm pushing the deer to shore, lying next to the fawn and nudging it with his nose.  Freeley says animal rescuers soon arrived and the deer ran back into the water. They used a rope to pull the fawn back in.  The fawn is recovering at an animal rescue center.

No related posts.

Related Posts
TRANSGENDER STUDENTS IN SCHOOL

Advocacy Groups Urge States To Protect Transgender Students

jsalinas 0
AUSTRALIAN WOMAN SHOT IN MINNESOTTA

Questions Remain Surrounding Fatal Minnesota Police Shooting

jsalinas 0
IRAN SANCTIONS

Lawmakers Urge More Authority For Iran Sanctions

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video