People are losing millions of dollars a year to scam robocalls. That word as the Department of Justice files restraining orders against U.S telecom carriers. The Senate held a hearing today on the most common scam which is social security fraud. More than 115-thousand complaints have been received so far.

Experts warn the elderly not to trust caller ID or give out their social security number. The FBI also warns scammers are also now spoofing the agency’s phone number.