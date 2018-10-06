Home TEXAS DOJ Sides With Texas Lawsuit, Says DACA Is “Unlawful”
DOJ Sides With Texas Lawsuit, Says DACA Is "Unlawful"
DOJ Sides With Texas Lawsuit, Says DACA Is “Unlawful”

DOJ Sides With Texas Lawsuit, Says DACA Is “Unlawful”

The Trump administration has put itself on the record as wanting to rescind DACA. The Justice Department says it will not contest a Texas-led lawsuit calling “unlawful” the Obama-era order that protects some children brought to the U.S. illegally.

In a court filing Friday, the Justice Department sides with the lawsuit that claims the court has the ability to rescind all DACA permits immediately – nearly two million of them.

President Trump had ordered the program to end in March, but three federal judges temporarily blocked that order. Only six states have joined Texas in its anti-DACA lawsuit.

