Home NATIONAL Domestic Violence Hotline: Immigration-Linked Calls Increase
Domestic Violence Hotline: Immigration-Linked Calls Increase
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Domestic Violence Hotline: Immigration-Linked Calls Increase

0
0
Domestic Violence Immigrants
now viewing

Domestic Violence Hotline: Immigration-Linked Calls Increase

shooting-investigation
now playing

Angry Patron Shoots Into Bar, 2 Wounded

CRIME SCENE GENERIC
now playing

Texas Man's Body Found In Trunk Of Car

SHOOTING
now playing

Pizza Delivery Driver Fatally Shoots Robbery Suspect

police-badge-generic
now playing

Second San Juan Cop Arrested In Federal Drug Investigation

votemgn6
now playing

Voters Place Two New Faces On The McAllen City Commission

vote_500x279
now playing

Former Trustee, 2 Incumbents Returned To The McAllen School Board

city of brownsville
now playing

Voters Put Two New People On The Brownsville City Commission

election-vote
now playing

New Mayors Elected In Three Valley Cities

alice johnon meyers missing palm valley woman
now playing

Palm Valley Woman Reported Missing

Heather Wilson
now playing

Senate To Vote On Trump's Pick For Air Force Secretary

(AP) – The nation’s most prominent domestic violence hotline says there has been a sharp increase in calls from abuse victims struggling with issues related to their immigration status.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline, established by Congress in 1996 and partly reliant on federal funding, says in its newly released annual report that it responded to 323,660 phone calls, texts and online contacts in 2016. More than 7,000 of the calls evoked immigration-related issues – up nearly 30 percent from 2015.

Katie Ray-Jones, the hotline’s CEO, said many of the callers were not U.S. citizens and said their abusers warned that they and their families would be deported if the abuse was reported to the police. In some cases, she said, the abusers had threatened to call federal immigration authorities.

Related posts:

  1. Former Trump Aide Calls Russia Probe ‘Comically Fake’
  2. Mexican Border City Of Reynosa Sees Night Of Violence
  3. Texas Stokes Immigration Debate With ‘Sanctuary Cities’ Ban
  4. Death Toll In Reynosa Drug Violence This Week Hits 12
Related Posts
police-badge-generic

Second San Juan Cop Arrested In Federal Drug Investigation

jsalinas 0
votemgn6

Voters Place Two New Faces On The McAllen City Commission

jsalinas 0
vote_500x279

Former Trustee, 2 Incumbents Returned To The McAllen School Board

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video