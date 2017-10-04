Home LOCAL Domestic Violence Sparks Murder-Suicide In Donna-Area Home
Domestic Violence Sparks Murder-Suicide In Donna-Area Home
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Domestic Violence Sparks Murder-Suicide In Donna-Area Home

0
0
murder suicide
now viewing

Domestic Violence Sparks Murder-Suicide In Donna-Area Home

TRAVEL BAN
now playing

14 States Urge Appeals Court To Reinstate Travel Ban

Egypt
now playing

Germany Urges Egyptian Religious Solidarity

UNITED AIRLINES MAN DRAGGED OUT OF PLANE
now playing

Officer Who Dragged Man Off Jet Placed On Leave

Dylann_Roof_mugshot
now playing

Charleston Church Killer Gets Life In State Case

SAN BERNARDINO SCHOOL SHOOTING
now playing

Spokesman: 2 Students Wounded Were Not Targeted

PUTIN
now playing

Official: Russia Knew In Advance Of Syrian Chemical Attack

Five Police Officers Killed During Anti-Police Brutality March In Dallas
now playing

Abbott: New Texas Anti-Gang Effort Separate From Immigration

body identifified
now playing

Skeletal Remains Confirmed As Those Of Missing San Benito Woman

MAN DRAGGED FROM UNITED AIRLINES CABIN
now playing

Passenger Says Man Dragged Off Plane Was Doctor

NEIL GORSUCH
now playing

Gorsuch Pledges To Be 'servant' of Constitution

Orlando Sandoval

Investigators say domestic violence led a Donna-area man to shoot and kill his wife, then turn the gun on himself. It happened around 8:30 Sunday morning at a home on the 900 block of Earling Road north of Donna, where Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of shots fired.

 

 

 

 

Maria Sandoval

They found 40-year-old Maria Sandoval dead, and 39-year-old Orlando Sandoval unresponsive. He was rushed to the hospital where he died. Officials say the emergency call was made by one of the Sandoval’s three children who were in the home at the time. They are currently in the care of relatives.

Related posts:

  1. Mom Hurt; 7-Year-Old Son Calls 911 To Summon Help
  2. Judge Refuses To Reduce Bond For Woman Charged In Deadly Spring Break Hit-And-Run
  3. One Suspect Charged In Deadly Home Invasion
  4. Four Charged With Murder In Deadly Progreso Shootout
Related Posts
body identifified

Skeletal Remains Confirmed As Those Of Missing San Benito Woman

jsalinas 0
MAN DRAGGED FROM UNITED AIRLINES CABIN

Passenger Says Man Dragged Off Plane Was Doctor

jsalinas 0
NEIL GORSUCH

Gorsuch Pledges To Be ‘servant’ of Constitution

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video