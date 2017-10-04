Domestic Violence Sparks Murder-Suicide In Donna-Area Home

Investigators say domestic violence led a Donna-area man to shoot and kill his wife, then turn the gun on himself. It happened around 8:30 Sunday morning at a home on the 900 block of Earling Road north of Donna, where Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of shots fired.

They found 40-year-old Maria Sandoval dead, and 39-year-old Orlando Sandoval unresponsive. He was rushed to the hospital where he died. Officials say the emergency call was made by one of the Sandoval’s three children who were in the home at the time. They are currently in the care of relatives.