Dominican Republic Turns Back Cruise Ship Amid Virus Fears

(AP) – Officials in the Dominican Republic have turned back a cruise ship that was heading there to disembark hundreds of passengers following a 14-day tour.

Officials say that eight of those aboard the Braemar showed potential symptoms of the Covid-19 virus, and said they include four Filipinos, two British citizens and two U.S. citizens. But Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines says the symptoms aren’t consistent with the coronavirus. It describes them as ïnfluenza-like cases.”

The company says it’s consulting with local officials on what to do. The ship had been scheduled to pick up a new load of passengers on Thursday.