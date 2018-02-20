Home WORLD Donald Trump Jr. Arrives In India To Help Sell Apartments
(AP) – The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on wealthy Indians who have already bought units in several Trump-branded developments.

Donald Trump Jr. met Tuesday morning with Indian developers building the apartment complexes in four cities. An apartment in the Trump Towers in Gurgaon, a New Delhi suburb, runs from $775,000 to $1.5 million.

Later in the week he is scheduled to make a speech about Indo-Pacific relations at a New Delhi business summit, sharing the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  President Trump has pledged to avoid new foreign business deals during his time in office, to avoid potential ethical conflicts. Trump Jr. is promoting projects inked before his father was elected.

