Donald Trump, Jr. speaks to supporters of his father, President Donald Trump, during a panel discussion, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Thousands of people showed up yesterday to a “Keep America Great” rally in support of President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

Donald Trump Junior hosted the event at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center at 4:30 p.m. Organizers said they had to switch venues because the expected amount of attendees grew from 400 to four-thousand.