Donations, Volunteering Surge At Border Asylum-Seeker Center

(AP) – A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they’ve had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.

The respite center run by Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley helps people released from federal custody by providing clothing, meals, medicine, guidance and a place to sleep before they continue their journey.

About two weeks ago, a volunteer set up an Amazon wish list with needed items. Now, hundreds of boxes have started arriving. One of the storage spaces is full of boxes that tower over volunteers.

Volunteer Natalie Montelongo says people felt compelled to donate after seeing news reports of families being separated.