Donna ISD Fills Vacant Superintendent’s Job

Pending the approval of a contract, the Donna school district will have a Houston-area educator as its next superintendent.

The Donna school board has named Dr. Hafedh (HAH-fed) Azaiez (ah-zy-EEZ) of the Spring ISD as the sole finalist for the superintendent’s position. If a contract is negotiated over the next 21 days, Azaiez will take over for Fernando Castillo, who resigned in February after being suspended two months prior.

The suspension came after an internal audit showed that some of his administrative appointees lacked the qualifications for the positions.

Dr. Azaiez comes to the Donna ISD from the Spring school district north of Houston, where he was the Assistant Superintendent for Middle Schools.