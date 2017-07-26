Donna ISD Monitor Is Now On Board

A state-ordered monitor for the Donna school district is now officially on the job. Linda Romeros, appointed by the Texas Education Agency last month, was introduced to the Donna school board this week. Romeros’ appointment was made in response to a T-E-A investigation that found a lack of proper internal controls which may have led to several corruption scandals.

The agency pointed to the indictments of two now-former school board members for extorting money from a school district contractor. It also cited a lawsuit brought against four school trustees who had fired or demoted district employees who were seen as political opponents.

Romeros is tasked with overseeing school district operations, including its budget and how it’s governed, and then to recommend improvements.