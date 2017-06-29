Home LOCAL Donna ISD Police Chief Fired-Again
Roy Padilla

For the second time in three years, Donna school district’s police chief has been fired. The school board’s termination of Roy Padilla comes a little more than a month after he was suspended.

That action was taken in May following an investigation into the Donna ISD police department, along with an internal personnel audit. A school district statement says it was what the audit found that led to Padilla’s firing – including violations of police department policies, violations of court orders, and violations of state laws.

Padilla appealed his first termination in 2014 and was reinstated. He is appealing again, claiming again, he was wrongfully terminated.

