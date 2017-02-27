Home LOCAL Donna Man Caught After Kidnapping Ex-Girlfriend And Shooting Her New Lover
Donna Man Caught After Kidnapping Ex-Girlfriend And Shooting Her New Lover
LOCAL
0

Donna Man Caught After Kidnapping Ex-Girlfriend And Shooting Her New Lover

0
0
d86fc5b7-33a4-4cd7-83d9-9e983b98b011-large16x9_handcuffs_policelights_mgn_photo
now viewing

Donna Man Caught After Kidnapping Ex-Girlfriend And Shooting Her New Lover

Former U.S. President George W. Bush
now playing

George W. Bush On Trump And Russia: "We all need answers"

VOTER ID
now playing

Lawyer: White House To No Longer Contest Texas' Voter ID Law

Palestinian Envoy Warns Against Moving US Embassy In Israel

DONALD TRUMP AND HIS TAXES
now playing

Republicans Block Bid To Force Trump To Release Tax Returns

PLANE CRASHES INTO CALIFORNIA HOME 4 DEAD 2 INJURED-2
now playing

UPDATE: 4 Dead, 2 Injured As Plane Hits California Homes

ZIKA VIRUS
now playing

Investigation Continues Into Cause Of Zika Infection In McAllen

Longtime Willacy County Clerk Dies

gavel_gettyimages-144096770
now playing

Trial To Begin In More Than Decade-Old Murder Of Longtime Valley Educator

MedicaidFraud-1
now playing

McAllen Medical Equipment Provider Found Guilty In Million-Dollar Medicaid Fraud

13069759_G
now playing

Appeals Court Won't Put Trump's Travel Ban Case On Hold

A Donna man is behind bars, accused of trying to kill his former-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.  According to Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials, 31-year-old Evodio Bautista had run into his ex-partner at a nightclub Saturday night, then early Sunday morning went to her home east of Edinburg, and in a jealous rage, shot the man who was dating her, then abducted the woman.

Deputies tracked them to a rural area north of Donna, where Bautista was arrested. The woman had not been physically hurt, and the gunshot victim is expected to be okay. Bautista was charged Monday with attempted capital murder and kidnapping, along with indecency with a child stemming from a previous unrelated incident.

Related posts:

  1. Man’s Texas Arrest Shows Conflicts Over Medical Marijuana
Related Posts
ZIKA VIRUS

Investigation Continues Into Cause Of Zika Infection In McAllen

jsalinas 0

Longtime Willacy County Clerk Dies

jsalinas 0
gavel_gettyimages-144096770

Trial To Begin In More Than Decade-Old Murder Of Longtime Valley Educator

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video