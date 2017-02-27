Donna Man Caught After Kidnapping Ex-Girlfriend And Shooting Her New Lover

A Donna man is behind bars, accused of trying to kill his former-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. According to Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials, 31-year-old Evodio Bautista had run into his ex-partner at a nightclub Saturday night, then early Sunday morning went to her home east of Edinburg, and in a jealous rage, shot the man who was dating her, then abducted the woman.

Deputies tracked them to a rural area north of Donna, where Bautista was arrested. The woman had not been physically hurt, and the gunshot victim is expected to be okay. Bautista was charged Monday with attempted capital murder and kidnapping, along with indecency with a child stemming from a previous unrelated incident.