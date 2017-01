A Donna woman is facing a charge of intoxication manslaughter in the suspected drunk driving death of her passenger this holiday weekend. 39-year-old Perla Arguelles remains jailed after being arrested New Year’s morning after the Chevrolet van she was driving swerved off Val Verde Road and slammed into a light pole near Eldora Road.

Arguelles was not seriously hurt, but the crash killed her passenger, 46-year-old Juan De Dios Cavazos Hinojosa, also of Donna.