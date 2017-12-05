Home LOCAL Donna School District Police Chief Suspended Amid District Audit
Donna School District Police Chief Suspended Amid District Audit
Donna School District Police Chief Suspended Amid District Audit

Donna School District Police Chief Suspended Amid District Audit

Donna ISD Police Chief Roy Padilla is on the hot seat again. Padilla has been suspended amid an investigation into the school district’s police department.

Speaking with the McAllen Monitor, the school district’s attorney would not say what the audit entailed. She did say Padilla would be on paid leave through the completion of the investigation. This is the second time in three years in which the school district has taken action against Padilla.

Padilla was fired about three years ago in what was seen as a political dispute with then-superintendent Jesus Reyna. Padilla sued for wrongful termination and was eventually reinstated.

