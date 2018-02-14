Home LOCAL Donna School Trustees Delay Action On Embattled Superintendent
Donna School Trustees Delay Action On Embattled Superintendent
Donna School Trustees Delay Action On Embattled Superintendent

Donna School Trustees Delay Action On Embattled Superintendent

Donna schools Superintendent Fernando Castillo still has his job, although he is also still suspended from his job. School board members considering whether to terminate Castillo’s contract, made no decision on his future with the district after a 2-hour closed door meeting Tuesday night.

Castillo had been placed on administrative leave in mid-December following a school district audit that criticized several of Castillo’s administrative appointments. The audit revealed the appointees lacked the qualifications for the positions.

School trustees say longtime educator Filomena Leo will continue to serve as interim superintendent, and that they may consider Castillo’s possible firing at their next meeting.

