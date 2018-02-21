Donna Teacher Resigns Amid Sex Solicitation Charge

A Donna school teacher has resigned following his arrest for allegedly trying to have sex with a teenager. 47-year-old Fidel Castillo had been arrested Saturday and charged with online solicitation of a minor.

Castillo came under investigation earlier this month after a 16-year-old boy told authorities that Castillo had contacted him through the dating app Grindr and began texting in a sexually explicit manner.

A DPS agent then began posing as the teenager, a meeting was set up, and when Castillo drove to the spot, he was arrested. Castillo had been a career and technology teacher at Donna High School.