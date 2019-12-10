Donna Teen Pleads Guilty To Capital Murder In Deadly Restaurant Robbery

A former Donna High School student has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the stabbing death of an employee inside a restaurant the teenager was robbing.

17-year-old Pedro Gaspar Rocha admitted to the crime in exchange for a sentence of 50 years in prison. Rocha had been charged with capital murder and attempted capital murder.

It was early the morning of January 13th this year when Rocha broke into the rural restaurant northwest of Donna, stabbed two men with a knife from the restaurant, and ran out with some money. One of the victims, 69-year-old Arturo Hernandez, was killed. The other survived and told sheriff’s deputies he recognized Rocha as the suspect. The teenager was arrested at his home just down the road from the restaurant.

Rocha will be eligible for parole after serving half his 50-year sentence.