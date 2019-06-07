Donor Says University Is Punishing Him

University of Alabama School of Law sign is seen after employees removed the name of donor Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr. in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Friday, June 7, 2019. The University of Alabama board of trustees voted Friday to give back a $26.5 million donation to a philanthropist Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr., who recently called on students to boycott the school over the state's new abortion ban. (AP Photo/Blake Paterson)

University of Alabama School of Law sign is seen after employees removed the name of donor Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr. in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Friday, June 7, 2019. The University of Alabama board of trustees voted Friday to give back a $26.5 million donation to a philanthropist Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr., who recently called on students to boycott the school over the state's new abortion ban. (AP Photo/Blake Paterson)

(AP) – A top donor to the University of Alabama says he believes the school is punishing him after he called on students to boycott enrolling at the university in response to the state’s new abortion ban.

The university’s board of trustees voted Friday to return a $26.5 million gift to Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr. and remove his name from the school of law. They say he made “numerous demands” regarding the operation of the school and that the decision had nothing to do with his call for a boycott.

Culverhouse, a 70-year-old Florida businessman, says he thinks the trustees reasoning is a “convenient lie,” adding that he believes they knew exactly what his expectations were when he made the gift in September.