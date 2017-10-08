Home TEXAS Donors In Cancer Scam Would Get Their Money Back
(AP) – The GoFundMe fundraising website says people who gave money to an Ohio woman accused of making up a story about her son having terminal cancer will get refunds if it turns out she scammed them.

A GoFundMe spokesman said Wednesday donors are protected in the rare case a fundraising campaign is misused.  Prosecutors say Monika Burgett shaved her son’s eyebrows and head and took photos of him to post on the GoFundMe site to raise $40,000. They told jurors at her trial she convinced doctors at a Cincinnati hospital she was a doctor while they cared for her 3-year-old son.

Burgett’s lawyer acknowledges she lied about being a doctor but says she was trying to help her son, who now lives with his father in Texas.

