Dope Smugglers Take Off When Agents Arrive

The cupboard is bare for some drug smugglers but not because they are sold out. In a tweet Wednesday, Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol sector chief Austin Skero says the smugglers got away just as agents were approaching the house where they were loading some stashed marijuana onto a truck. The smugglers got away but left behind a load of pot.

Agents confiscated nearly five-hundred-50-pounds of pot with an estimated street value of close to five-hundred-thousand dollars. The marijuana was found packed in bundles inside the abandoned truck. The drug smugglers are still on the loose.