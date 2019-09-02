Dorian Focuses Fury, Barely Budges Over Bahamas

Strong winds from Hurricane Dorian blow the tops of trees and brush while whisking up water from the surface of a canal that leads to the sea, located behind the brush at top, seen from the balcony of a hotel in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Hurricane Dorian hovered over the Bahamas on Monday, pummeling the islands with a fearsome Category 4 assault that forced even rescue crews to take shelter until the onslaught passes. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Strong winds from Hurricane Dorian blow the tops of trees and brush while whisking up water from the surface of a canal that leads to the sea, located behind the brush at top, seen from the balcony of a hotel in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Hurricane Dorian hovered over the Bahamas on Monday, pummeling the islands with a fearsome Category 4 assault that forced even rescue crews to take shelter until the onslaught passes. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

(AP) – Hurricane Dorian is grinding down hard and focusing its fury as it continues to maul the Bahamas. At 8 p.m. EDT Monday, the ferocious storm’s center was about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Freeport Grand Bahama Island. It has barely budged from that position all day. But its wind speeds lessened slightly to 140 mph (220 kph). That was down from 155 mph (250 kph) earlier in the day.

On Sunday, Dorian blasted the Bahamas with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph (297 kph).

The National Hurricane center said Dorian is expected to move “dangerously close” to the Florida east coast late Monday through Wednesday evening and then move north to coastal Georgia and South Carolina on Wednesday night and Thursday.