Double-Killer Strikes Deal To Get A Chance At Parole

Life in prison – with a possibility for parole. That’s the sentence against a Hidalgo County man after pleading guilty to a charge of murder for killing his common-law wife and his mother-in-law last summer.

In a plea agreement with prosecutors, 47-year-old Alvaro Medrano admitted to a lesser charge of murder in return for a chance he’ll be released on parole after 30 years behind bars. Medrano had been indicted on a charge of capital murder, and faced a punishment of life with no parole if convicted.

Medrano had shot and killed 30-year-old Olga Espinosa and her mother 52-year-old Irene Espinosa during a domestic dispute at their home in rural Edinburg last August. He was arrested moments later – after taking to Facebook live to confess to the killings.