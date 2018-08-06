Doubts On All Sides In US As Trump-Kim Summit Looms

(AP) – President Donald Trump is a self-proclaimed master dealmaker, but some allies are voicing doubts as he prepares to negotiate with Kim Jong Un.

Ahead of Trump’s landmark summit next week with the North Korean leader, U.S. allies and even many Republicans are raising concerns that he may impulsively give in on issues they say should be deal-breakers for the United States.

Ambiguity about exactly what “denuclearization” must look like has left some wringing their hands. Others fear he may yield on a longtime North Korean wish that the U.S. withdraw some or all of its military presence on the Korean Peninsula.

In particular, military hardliners are voicing worries about Kim’s intentions and his willingness to actually follow through on any commitment he might make in Singapore.