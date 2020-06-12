Downplaying Virus Risk, Trump Gets Back To Business As Usual

(AP) — President Donald Trump is back to business as usual three months after bowing to the realities of a pandemic that put big chunks of life on pause. It comes as coronavirus cases are on the upswing in many parts of the country. While the nation has now had months to stockpile protective gear and ventilators, a vaccine is many months away at best and a model cited by the White House projects tens of thousands of more deaths by the end of September. But the president’s campaign is again scheduling mass arena rallies, and he is back to spending summer weekends at his New Jersey golf club.