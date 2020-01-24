Downtown McAllen Bar Loses Alcohol Permit Over Sex Assault Accusations

A downtown McAllen nightclub has lost its liquor license after an investigation into a customer’s complaint she was raped in a back room of the bar.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission took the action to cancel the alcohol permit for the G.O.A.T. club. The action follows an investigation by the TABC and McAllen police into claims by an 18-year-old woman that she was lured into a back room of the 17th Street nightclub and sexually assaulted by two men.

A club promoter has been arrested and charged with sexual assault. Police are continuing to investigate.