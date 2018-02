(Reynosa, Tamaulipas) — Wildlife officials in Tamaulipas say they have taken charge of dozens of exotic animals left at an abandoned zoo in Reynosa.

State law enforcement agents found the neglected animals when they went to shut the zoo down because of regulatory violations.

Among the more than 100 mistreated animals at the site were tropical birds, a camel and a bear in addition to packages of marijuana and cocaine. A baboon was found dead and a tiger was unable to walk.