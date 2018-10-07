Home NATIONAL Dozens Of Immigrant Children Will Be Reunited With Parents
Dozens Of Immigrant Children Will Be Reunited With Parents
Dozens Of Immigrant Children Will Be Reunited With Parents

Dozens Of Immigrant Children Will Be Reunited With Parents

(AP) – Dozens of immigrant children will be released from detention centers and reunited with their parents Tuesday.
A government lawyer says at least 54 children under the age of 5 would join their parents by Tuesday’s court-ordered deadline. That’s only about half the 100 or so children covered by the order.
More than 2,000 children were separated from their parents at the border and sent to shelters across the country while their parents were charged criminally for illegal entry.
President Trump ended the zero-tolerance policy that resulted in family separations amid an international outcry.
The parents will be free while their cases wind through immigration court and may be required to wear ankle monitors.
A federal judge Monday rejected the federal government’s efforts to detain immigrant families in long-term facilities.

