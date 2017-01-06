Home LOCAL Dozens Of Layoffs At ULA Facility In Harlingen
Dozens Of Layoffs At ULA Facility In Harlingen
Dozens of employees are losing their jobs at the Harlingen facility of aerospace giant United Launch Alliance. 43 union and non-union employees in management and non-management positions are being laid off at the ULA facility.

Local union officials say the management employees being let go will receive severance packages, but other employees will have to apply for unemployment compensation.

The Harlingen ULA plant – a cornerstone of the Aerotropolis project at Valley International Airport – is geared to producing the Atlas launch vehicle. But ULA has been transitioning to the newer Vulcan vehicle, which is produced at its facility in Decatur Alabama.

The aerospace company’s CEO says the layoffs are also aimed at reducing costs to help it keep up with competitors Space-X and Blue Origin.

