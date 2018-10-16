Dozens Of Pelicans Killed As Cold Front Blows Through

The cold front that blew in to the Valley Monday afternoon played a part in the deaths of more than three dozen pelicans near coastal Cameron County.

As is typical during cold fronts, the birds fly inland and tend to seek shelter on a stretch of Highway 48. More than 40 pelicans were struck by vehicles over a several-hour period Monday night.

DPS troopers, assisted by a Cameron County sheriff’s deputy and a state game warden, worked to slow drivers down to prevent more pelicans from getting hit on the roadway.