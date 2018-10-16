Home LOCAL Dozens Of Pelicans Killed As Cold Front Blows Through
Dozens Of Pelicans Killed As Cold Front Blows Through
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Dozens Of Pelicans Killed As Cold Front Blows Through

0
0
queen isabellas causeway bridge
now viewing

Dozens Of Pelicans Killed As Cold Front Blows Through

PRISON JAIL
now playing

Hoax School Shooter Threat, Pawn Shop Robbery Leads To Prison Time

us mexico flag
now playing

U.S., Mexico Crack Down On Powerful Drug Cartel

Ronnie Rodriguez Sr.
now playing

2nd Man Arrested In Shooting That Killed 4 At Party

DONALD TRUMP AND ELIZABETH WARREN
now playing

Trump Says Warren Being 'slammed' Over DNA Test

al-Shabab fighters
now playing

US Airstrike In Somalia Kills About 60 Al-Shabab Fighters

DONALD TRUMP AND TWITTER TWEETS
now playing

Trump Attacks Porn Actress Stormy Daniels As 'Horseface'

Juan David Ortiz
now playing

Border Agent Arrested In Deaths Of 4 Women Wants Lower Bond

Charles Phife
now playing

Man Sentenced To Life In Beating Death Of 4-Year-Old

RAGING RIVER OVER BRIDGE LLANO TX
now playing

Raging Floods Destroy Bridge Over River

Screen Shot 2018-10-16 at 11.01.25 AM
now playing

Pepper #POTW Oct. 16

The cold front that blew in to the Valley Monday afternoon played a part in the deaths of more than three dozen pelicans near coastal Cameron County.

As is typical during cold fronts, the birds fly inland and tend to seek shelter on a stretch of Highway 48. More than 40 pelicans were struck by vehicles over a several-hour period Monday night.

DPS troopers, assisted by a Cameron County sheriff’s deputy and a state game warden, worked to slow drivers down to prevent more pelicans from getting hit on the roadway.

Related posts:

  1. 2 Killed Near Alton, Suspect On The Run
  2. Teenager Arrested In Brownsville Car Crash That Killed Two Friends
  3. Woman Killed In Pickup, Motorcycle Crash In Donna
  4. Valley Student Killed Near Michigan State University
Related Posts
PRISON JAIL

Hoax School Shooter Threat, Pawn Shop Robbery Leads To Prison Time

jsalinas 0
Ronnie Rodriguez Sr.

2nd Man Arrested In Shooting That Killed 4 At Party

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP AND ELIZABETH WARREN

Trump Says Warren Being ‘slammed’ Over DNA Test

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video