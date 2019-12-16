TEXAS

Dozens Potentially Exposed To Toxic Mercury In Houston Spill

In this Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 photo, officials respond to the scene of a mercury spill on the intersection of Westview Drive and West Sam Houston Parkway North in Houston. A person has been taken into custody for questioning after dozens of people were decontaminated as a precaution due to trace amounts of mercury spilled at three locations in Houston, the FBI said Monday. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)

(AP) Officials say dozens of people in Houston potentially were exposed to the toxic metal mercury after it was spilled outside a Walmart, a drive-in restaurant and a gas station. The silvery liquid is a potent neurotoxin, but health effects depend on how much mercury a person is exposed to, how long they’re exposed and their age. Developing fetuses and small children are most vulnerable. Short-term exposure to vapors can cause health effects that include nausea, skin rashes and eye irritation. High levels can permanently damage the brain, kidneys and developing fetuses. Mercury is used thermometers, batteries. fluorescent light bulbs and other products.

