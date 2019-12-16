Dozens Potentially Exposed To Toxic Mercury In Houston Spill

(AP) Officials say dozens of people in Houston potentially were exposed to the toxic metal mercury after it was spilled outside a Walmart, a drive-in restaurant and a gas station. The silvery liquid is a potent neurotoxin, but health effects depend on how much mercury a person is exposed to, how long they’re exposed and their age. Developing fetuses and small children are most vulnerable. Short-term exposure to vapors can cause health effects that include nausea, skin rashes and eye irritation. High levels can permanently damage the brain, kidneys and developing fetuses. Mercury is used thermometers, batteries. fluorescent light bulbs and other products.
