Dozens Randomly Test Negative For COVID-19 In Bastrop County

A project to perform random COVID-19 testing in Bastrop County has negative results. In other words, after 150-people from around the county were tested, none tested positive for COVID-19. County health officials revealed the numbers over the weekend after testing was conducted at eight different sites around the county last week.

KXAN reports that County Judge Paul Pape says it’s good news. He says the low incidence of spread community wide allows county health officials the ability to focus on protecting those who are most vulnerable and likely to get infected such as the elderly.

