DPS Looking For Hit-And-Run Driver Who Injured Trooper
DPS Looking For Hit-And-Run Driver Who Injured Trooper

The driver of a white flatbed truck continues to be the focus of a search following a hit-and-run wreck that put a DPS trooper in the hospital over the weekend.  The trooper was in his patrol vehicle performing traffic enforcement and stationed on the southbound shoulder of I-69-C south of Iowa Road in Edinburg, when the vehicle was sideswiped by the truck, which kept on going.

The trooper was treated at the hospital for undisclosed injuries and released. The accident happened at little before 1 Saturday morning, and anyone who may have seen it is urged to call the DPS at 565-7600.

