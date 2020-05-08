Dramatic Decline In Falcon Lake Water Levels

Drought conditions and Mexico are being blamed for a dramatic drop in water levels at the Falcon Reservoir. Data from the Texas Water Development Board show Falcon at close to 26 percent storage capacity – down from 46 percent this time last year.

A story in the McAllen Monitor says the much lower water levels can be attributed to a significant lack of rainfall, but officials also note that Mexico is behind in its water deliveries mandated under a 1944 binational water treaty.

Brownsville Representative Eddie Lucio the Third and San Antonio Representative Lyle Larson have issued a bipartisan call for the federal government to hold Mexico accountable. Their statement says the lack of water has left local irrigation districts and municipal water suppliers at risk of running out of water.