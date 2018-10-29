PET OF THE WEEK 10/29/2018 Adrianna Ruiz 0 Drew #POTW Oct. 29 0 0 0 more now viewing Drew #POTW Oct. 29 10/29/2018 Adrianna Ruiz now playing More Than 5,000 Troops Deployed To The Border 10/29/2018 Adrianna Ruiz now playing Beachgoers May Soon Have To Pay For Parking On South Padre Island 10/29/2018 Adrianna Ruiz now playing Pope Offers Condolences For Indonesia Crash 10/29/2018 Adrianna Ruiz now playing Other Migrants Trying To Force Way Into Mexico 10/29/2018 Adrianna Ruiz now playing Sessions: Shooting 'an attack on all people' 10/29/2018 Adrianna Ruiz now playing U.S. Continues Pressure On NKorea To Denuclearize 10/29/2018 Adrianna Ruiz now playing Another Suspicious Package To CNN Intercepted 10/29/2018 Adrianna Ruiz now playing Five-Thousand U.S. Troops Will Reportedly Be Deployed To Border 10/29/2018 Adrianna Ruiz now playing Robert Bowers In Court For Brief Hearing 10/29/2018 Adrianna Ruiz now playing Texas Attorney General Favored To Win While Under Indictment 10/29/2018 Adrianna Ruiz Related posts: George #POTW Oct. 17 Otto #POTW Oct. 30 Pepper #POTW Oct. 16 Teddy #POTW Oct. 23 0 previous Teddy #POTW Oct. 23 Related Posts Teddy #POTW Oct. 23 10/23/2018 Adrianna Ruiz 0 Pepper #POTW Oct. 16 10/16/2018 Adrianna Ruiz 0 Obito #POTW Oct. 8 10/08/2018 Adrianna Ruiz 0