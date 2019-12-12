Drinking On The Job Turns Tragic For Edinburg Family

An Edinburg man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in the tractor death of his father. It happened while the two were drinking beer while working in the area of the mud pits in south McAllen this past Monday morning.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by the McAllen Monitor states 27-year-old Fernando Hernandez-Ibarra and his father were on a tractor being operated by the son, when the tractor hit a bump. The jolt knocked the father off, he fell between the front and rear tires, and was run over and killed. Responding police officers gave Hernandez-Ibarra a sobriety test, prompting the charge of intoxication manslaughter. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.