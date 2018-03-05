Home LOCAL Driver Charged In Immigrant Death To Stay In Federal Custody
Driver Charged In Immigrant Death To Stay In Federal Custody
Driver Charged In Immigrant Death To Stay In Federal Custody

Driver Charged In Immigrant Death To Stay In Federal Custody

The driver in a deadly immigrant smuggling run near Mercedes last week will remain in federal custody for the foreseeable future.

A McAllen federal magistrate has denied bond for Damian De Los Angeles Garcia, who authorities say was driving an SUV that crashed and rolled, killing an undocumented immigrant and injuring 14 others. The immigrants had just been loaded into the vehicle near the river south of Mercedes and it was speeding away when Garcia lost control and crashed near Military Highway and PFC Pedro Martinez Road.

One of the immigrants was killed instantly. The 34-year-old Garcia, who’s from Weslaco, was arrested on the scene.

