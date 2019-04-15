Driver Charged In Suspected Drunken Hit-And-Run Death

A 19-year-old man has been charged in the suspected drunken driving death of a 38-year-old man just west of downtown McAllen this past weekend.

The victim, Marco Antonio Ortiz, was run over as he was crossing Bicentennial Boulevard at Beaumont Avenue early Saturday morning. The driver never stopped but McAllen police were able to track his vehicle down and place him under arrest.

Jorge Luis Garcia is charged with intoxication manslaughter and with accident involving death. He was ordered jailed on bonds totaling $75,000.

Photo courtesy of McAllen Police Dept.