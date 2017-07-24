Driver Could Face Death Penalty If Convicted

(AP) – The man charged with driving a Texas tractor-trailer packed with immigrants in the U.S. illegally will remain in detention after an initial court appearance. James Matthew Bradley Jr. was handcuffed and wearing blue jail scrubs as U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Chestney explained he could face the death penalty if convicted. Bradley is charged with transporting immigrants here illegally, resulting in the deaths of 10 people. He didn’t speak about what happened Sunday. Chestney scheduled another hearing Thursday.

A federal complaint says Bradley told authorities he was driving the trailer to Brownsville, Texas, and was unaware that it was packed with people until he stopped at a Wal-Mart in San Antonio. According to the complaint, one of the passengers says people in the trailer were taking turns breathing through a hole inside.