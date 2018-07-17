Home TEXAS Driver Facing 270 Years For Texas Church Bus Crash Arrested
Driver Facing 270 Years For Texas Church Bus Crash Arrested
TEXAS
0

Driver Facing 270 Years For Texas Church Bus Crash Arrested

0
0
Jack Dillon Young of Leakey
now viewing

Driver Facing 270 Years For Texas Church Bus Crash Arrested

Screen Shot 2018-07-17 at 11.38.29 AM
now playing

Sarah #POTW July 17

CHUCK SCHUMER
now playing

Schumer Blasts Trump For Backpedalling On Russia

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Says He Misspoke On Russia Meddling

DONALD TRUMP AND VLAD PUTIN
now playing

Trump Addresses Fallout From Summit

jailcellhc1405x300cr3545313132_t225_h0669fcc760f02b9eea01e03776df9d5ad8bb760c
now playing

Ex-Hidalgo City Worker Jailed On Suspicion Of Bribery

DONALD TRUMP AND VLADAMIR PUTIN
now playing

Hurd, Castro Blast Trump's Defense Of Putin

JUAREZ VIOLENCE
now playing

Travel Warning Issued For Downtown Juárez

WARSAW POLAND MAP
now playing

Poland Finds Thousands Of Remains While Improving City Park

274410-20170601-putin
now playing

Russian Prosecutors Want To Question US Intel Agents

JUPITER
now playing

Jupiter's Moon Count Reaches 79, Including Tiny 'oddball'

(AP) – A driver facing up to 270 years in prison for causing a Texas wreck that killed 13 people has been arrested for allegedly violating bond while awaiting sentencing.

Uvalde County records show Jack Dillon Young of Leakey was jailed Tuesday without bond. Young was arrested July 12 after allegedly testing positive for the active agent in marijuana.

Young, after the March 2017 crash, told investigators he’d texted and was on prescription drugs when his vehicle hit a minibus from First Baptist Church of New Braunfels. That driver and 12 passengers died. One passenger survived.   Officers found marijuana in Young’s truck.

Young in May pleaded no contest to intoxication assault and 13 counts of intoxication manslaughter, with sentencing set for November.   Prosecutors and a defense lawyer didn’t immediately return messages Tuesday.

Related posts:

  1. FDA Plans To Ease OTC Approvals For Some Prescription Drugs
  2. Man Described By Sheriff As Serial Killer Suspect Arrested
  3. Woman Arrested, Charged With Acting As Russian Agent In US
  4. Woman Charged With Capital Murder For Baby Death
Related Posts
GATESVILLE EXPLOSION

3rd Worker Dies Weeks After Hospital Explosion In Texas

jsalinas 0
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL

School District Where 10 Slain To Use Metal Detectors

jsalinas 0
Jose Gilberto Rodriguez. Photo courtesy of Houston Police Department

Man Described By Sheriff As Serial Killer Suspect Arrested

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video