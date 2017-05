The search continues for the driver who struck and killed a Harlingen woman and kept on going. 57-year-old Natividad Chavez was walking in the 11-hundred block of South 77 Sunshine Strip last Thursday night when she was struck.

Witnesses tell police Chavez was hit by a light-colored sedan. And police say debris at the scene indicates the car was a white late-model Ford Fusion that sustained front-end damage.